Indianapolis Colts

Colts QB Wentz to opt for rest, rehab for foot before considering surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New details emerged Sunday on Carson Wentz’s foot injury suffered during the final portion of practice during training camp in Westfield on Thursday.

Carson Wentz isn’t heading for the operating room just yet. According to the NFL Network, the Colts quarterback elected to spend the early part of this week resting and rehabbing his injured foot. If this doesn’t work, surgery and a longer recovery remains an option.

If this resolves without surgery, starting Week 1 against Seattle, which is 12 weeks from Sunday, is in play, according to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network.

According to multiple reports, the expectation with surgery includes being away from the field for the remainder of the preseason.

On Monday, at least one change is on the way at camp at Grand Park in Westfield: Quarterback Jacob Eason will step in to a role with first-team offense.