Indianapolis Colts

Colts QB Wentz to return to practice for final training camp week

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sunday that Carson Wentz will be returning to Colts Training Camp this final week in Westfield.

He will participate in limited capacity just three weeks to the day since his foot surgery. Wentz was expected to miss from five to 12 full weeks while recovering from left foot surgery, an injury he sustained in just the second day of practice.

“He looks good, and I’m actually glad you asked that as well. You’ll see him out there on the practice field this week,” said Reich.

Wentz will be limited in his return but will participate in portions of practice on Monday.

“He’ll be out there tomorrow. It’ll be limited, but he will be participating,” Reich added.

The five-year NFL quarterback has experienced an unfortunate injury in each of his professional seasons so far, except for the lone 2019 season where he stayed healthy throughout. While there are no guarantees on Wentz’s current timeline for the season opener on Sept. 12, the steps forward are encouraging for the front office.