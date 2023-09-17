Colts’ Quarterback Anthony Richardson leaves Texans game early with injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Texans game with injury, Gardner Minshew will take over for the rest of the game.

Richardson is ruled out after being evaluated with a concussion.

It is uncertain when exactly Richardson suffered the concussion, but he did sustain a big hit in the end zone following his second rushing touchdown of the day.

The rookie quarterback seemed to pull himself out of the game after playing the next drive.

After a trip to the blue medical tent, Richardson was walked to the locker room by the training staff and never returned.

Minshew took over for Richardson and immediately led the offense down the field, leading a scoring drive capped off by a Zach Moss touchdown run.

His next drive was just as fruitful, as the offense went 13 plays for 71 yards and a passing touchdown to tight end Kylen Granson.

Before Richardson exited the game, he completed 6 of his 10 passes for 56 yards. His rushing ability was flashed in a big way, running 3 times for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Indianapolis went into halftime with a 28-10 lead over the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

