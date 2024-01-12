Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson provides update on recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reflected on his first career NFL season.

Richardson’s rookie campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8. The injury was an AC joint sprain and required him to have season-ending surgery later that month.

“I didn’t want to get the surgery at first,” Richardson said. “I didn’t want to be out for the season because rookie season, first year, I wanted to play. I wanted to be out there with the team. This injury kind of set me back a little bit, but after talking to the training staff and getting different opinions from different doctors and talking to my agent and my family, they said long-term this was the best thing for me to do because if I did try to go out there and play again, I probably wouldn’t be able to throw it, only just run. I don’t want to just run the ball, I want to throw it too. That was probably the best thing for me to do, was to get my shoulder fixed up on.”

Sure, Richardson would have preferred to have more playing time on the field, but he is taking away as many positives as he can from the year.

“Just sitting back and learning from Gardner (Minshew II) and Coach Shane (Steichen), and being in the building a lot,” Richardson said. “It definitely taught me a lot of things this year. I’d say it was a good rookie season for me.”

Richardson is already preparing for his second-career NFL season. He provided an update on his recovery during his press conference Thursday.

“Pretty good,” Richardson said. “I’m excited. Every day I’m trying to push the trainers to go a little harder with me so I can get back to throwing and get back on the field. Everything is smooth right now. I’m excited. I’m just ready to start throwing again.”

As far as when he’ll start throwing again, Richardson said he believes it’s “supposed to be sometime next month,” but added he doesn’t “have an exact date right now.”

Richardson ultimately played in four games during his rookie season. He finished the year 50-of-84 for 577 yards, along with 3 passing touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards and had 4 rushing touchdowns.