Indianapolis Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor likely out for the season

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the New York Jets on Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL said in a social media post Monday morning that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is unlikely to play for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Taylor is suffering from a high-ankle sprain. They say he’s unlikely to play again this season.