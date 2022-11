Indianapolis Colts

Colts RB Taylor out Sunday vs. New England

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor goes up into the stands during Training Camp practice (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will again be without star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor will miss Sunday’s game at New England with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old Taylor will be inactive for the third time this season.

He’s not eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game since the opening game of the season.

Taylor was named to the Pro Bowl last season and was the 2021 Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year.