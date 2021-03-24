Indianapolis Colts

Colts re-sign T.Y. Hilton to 1-year, $10M deal

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates on his way to a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Someone’s on his way home.”

That cryptic message from Colts owner Jim Irsay on Wednesday afternoon came just a minute after T.Y. Hilton tweeted that he loves Indianapolis.

Hilton’s tweet came minutes after NFL reporters’ tweets that the Colts are giving the wide receiver a one-year, $10 million deal, including an $8 million guarantee. 

Hilton’s tweet said, “One thing i kno about this city. Is that they love me. And i love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever. It’s only right i finish what i started. #TYISHOME

The Colts have not confirmed the deal.

