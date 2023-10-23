Colts receiver Alec Pierce produces season-high numbers coming off shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a catch against Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts had 305 receiving yards in the 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. That’s almost triple what Cleveland was allowing in the air before its trip to Indy.

One of the contributors to that success — receiver Alec Pierce.

“Just stay consistent, keep working during the week, proving myself to the team, quarterbacks and the coaches,” Pierce said postgame.

“He’s a real fast guy,” receiver Josh Downs said. “He can stretch the field for us. He’s a good teammate out there, too — very encouraging, selfless guy. I appreciate Alec a lot.”

“Alec got back to his old ways where he’s like stretching the field and going like downfield,” receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “We’re just looking for him to build off that and really just get it going, and he’s off to a good start.”

Pierce didn’t even know if he was going to get to play against the Browns. He was listed as questionable all the way up until game time nursing a shoulder injury.

When he stepped foot on the field, he exploded to his season-best 53 yards.

“AP’s playing really tough for us,” quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “I think he’s growing in his confidence, growing in his game, so just continuing to find ways to get him the ball. Definitely happy to have him out there.”

“I think (Minshew) trusts me, believes in me as a receiver. I believe in him as a quarterback. So we have good chemistry,” Pierce said.

Chemistry the Colts hope continues to build into even bigger numbers the rest of the season.