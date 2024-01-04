Colts receiver etched into franchise history after Raiders game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. etched himself into the franchise history books Sunday against the Raiders.

His first catch of the day marked his 100th of the season, making him the fourth Colts player to have a 100-catch, 1,000-yard year. The other three — Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Dallas Clark.

When asked what adding his name to the list of legendary Colts players means on how he’s viewed as a receiver, Pittman’s answer was simple.

“That I’m going to catch the ball,” he replied, laughing. “I don’t know. I have the most confidence in myself. Obviously I believe in myself, and I’ll put myself up against anybody.”

And he has. Pittman’s historic accomplishment comes against some of the best defenses in the NFL — proving how pivotal he is to the Colts success.

“No matter what the situation has been, Pitt has been that consistent factor in the passing game,” Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said. “I’m glad he’s on our team. You can see how tough he is. His toughness shows, and I think it spreads. It just rubs off on the rest of the guys on the offense.”

“You can’t overstate how much he means to our offense,” Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “We do a lot of our passing game through him and it’s awesome to have him out there.”

“He’s a hell of a player,” fellow Colts receiver Alec Pierce said. “He’s a great guy to have on our team, great leader. It’s inspiring seeing how he blocks out there and does the little things that people probably don’t talk about as much, but if you turn on the tape, he gives it his all every single play. He’s going to catch the ball. He’s going to run as hard as he can. Stuff like that. He just inspires me with his play.”

Two of the former Colts who have done this before — Harrison and Wayne — are forever enshrined in Lucas Oil Stadium on the Colts Ring of Honor. Pittman could have a chance to be a part of that group in the future, but hat’s not his focus.

“It’s a nice accomplishment to have on your name, but it’s more like a little side quest,” Pittman said. “We’re on the road, and we’re so close to making playoffs, which would hopefully be my second time. Coming in, we made it my very first year, and I was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this every single year,’ but that’s not how it goes. So, just to be able to be in this spot is awesome.”

One more win and Pittman will be back in the postseason.