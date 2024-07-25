Colts release 2024 game day schedule with special themes, celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced their 2024 game day lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This season will include special themes and celebrations such as Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney and Colts Ring of Honor Inductee Dallas Clark, Kicking the Stigma Day, and more.

Preseason will kick off on Aug. 11 against the Broncos and will feature a family day theme. The following game will take place on Aug. 17, before the game, fans can participate in the Colts 5k run and walk with Kicking the Stigma.

The regular season will start on Sept. 8 against the Texans. Also, defensive end Dwight Freeney will celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To view the full game day schedule, please visit Colts.com.