Colts release 53-man roster for 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts have cut their roster of more than 80 players down to 53 Tuesday.

The most notable decision made before the 4 p.m. deadline was keeping All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor instead of trading him. The Colts have the opportunity to trade him again in October before the NFL’s midseason trade deadline. But for now, Taylor remains on the roster.

However, it’s not an active part of the roster. Taylor was officially placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season, which means he will sit out at least the first four games of the regular season. Those games include two home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams and two road games at the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts decided to keep only four wide receivers while holding onto five tight ends.

Defensively, the Colts cut one of their fifth-round draft picks from South Carolina, Darius Rush.

The Colts host the Jaguars to open the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Full 53-man roster

Quarterbacks: Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson.

Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson. Running backs: Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss.

Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss. Wide receivers: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr.

Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. Tight ends: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods.

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods. Offensive line: Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith.

Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O’Donnell, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith. Defensive line: McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Eric Johnson II, Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye.

McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Eric Johnson II, Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye. Linebackers: Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard.

Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard. Cornerbacks: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II.

Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II. Safeties: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II.

Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II. Special teams: PK Matt Gay, LS Luke Rhodes, P Rigoberto Sanchez.

The Colts made the following moves leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to slim down to 53 players: