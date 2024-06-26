Colts release training camp schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will return to Grand Park in Westfield this summer for training camp.

They announced the schedule for training camp on Wednesday night.

Training camp kicks off on July 25. The Colts will practice from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day, and Colts city will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Here is the rest of the full training camp schedule:

Saturday, July 27 (primetime) – practice from 10-11:15 a.m. (Back Together Weekend)

Sunday, July 28 (primetime) – practice from 4-5:30 p.m. (Back Together Weekend)

Tuesday, July 30 – practice from 10-11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 – practice from10-11:30 a.m.

Friday, August 2 – practice from 9-10:45 a.m. (Family Day)

Sunday, August 4 (primetime) – practice from 4-5:30 p.m. (Give Back Sunday)

Monday, August 5 – practice from 2-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7 – practice from 9-10:30 a.m. (Salute to Service)

Friday, August 9 – practice from 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, August 14 (primetime) – joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals from 6-8 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Day)

Thursday, August 15 (primetime) – joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals from 6-7:20 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday)

Practices that are considered primetime practices will have a $5 admission fee for people ages 18 and older. All other practices have free admission, and people ages 17 and under are free for all practices.

The Colts were planning on having a training camp announcement party in Westfield, but it got cancelled due to weather.