Indianapolis Colts

Colts remove Wentz, Kelly and Pascal from Reserve/COVID-19 list

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A trio of Colts players who last week landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list have been removed, according to the team.

On Thursday morning, the Colts announced that center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Caron Wentz have been activated.

We have activated C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



We have also placed QB Sam Ehlinger, WR T.Y. Hilton and WR Dezmon Patmon on IR. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 2, 2021

However, while those three have been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, three other players have been placed on the injured reserve.

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon all head to the IR.