Indianapolis Colts

Colts remove Wentz, Kelly and Pascal from Reserve/COVID-19 list

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A trio of Colts players who last week landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list have been removed, according to the team.

On Thursday morning, the Colts announced that center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Caron Wentz have been activated.

However, while those three have been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, three other players have been placed on the injured reserve.

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon all head to the IR.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 5,222 new COVID-19 cases; 23 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Coach of student-athlete killed in elevator shares agony after tragic accident

National /

Qatar says it’s not clear when Kabul airport will reopen

International /

NFL returns social justice helmet decals, end zone stencils

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image