Colts remove Wentz, Kelly and Pascal from Reserve/COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A trio of Colts players who last week landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list have been removed, according to the team.
On Thursday morning, the Colts announced that center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Caron Wentz have been activated.
However, while those three have been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, three other players have been placed on the injured reserve.
Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon all head to the IR.