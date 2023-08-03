Colts’ Richardson and Minshew embracing quarterback competition at camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If we learned anything while watching the Colts’ last season, it’s that the margin of error in the NFL is small.

That’s exactly how Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson must feel as he adjusts from the college game into the big leagues. The good news for Richardson is that all indications to this point say that the transition is going well.

The Colts have tried to work the future of the franchise slowly during Training Camp. Richardson didn’t work with the first team offense until Friday, and has shown flashes of what grabbed the Colts’ attention during the draft process.

On Tuesday, Richardson was 5 – 13 in the air against the defense. But there have still been some struggles adjusting to the NFL.

“When it comes to guys being open, it’s a tough league. The windows are definitely a lot smaller, but it’s a matter of knowing when to throw and when not to. It’s just a matter of being smart and learning from Gardner (Minshew II) and Sam (Ehlinger),” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, no one has had a more interesting start to the Colts season than Minshew. The other quarterback on the roster was brought in before the team drafted Richardson. All Minshew has done since then is been “Mr. Consistent.”

Minshew came to Indy with new Head Coach Shane Steichen from Philadelphia, which has sped up the learning curve for Richardson. But this is a business, and Minshew didn’t come to the Colts just to hold a clipboard. Regardless, he has enjoyed every moment of competing with the 21-year-old Richardson.

“I think you all think we worry about these different stories. We’re all just trying to (be the best) out there that we can. We all have jobs to do. We all want to do it to the best of our ability. All that other stuff doesn’t quite matter as much as y’all would like it to,” Minshew said.

He also added that the competition is not only a lot of fun, but makes things feel real. “These camps, they get long, and these practices day after day. It’s great to have the juice, competition, and brotherly spirit that we have going on out here.

Colts camp continues Thursday, with their second “Night Practice” happening at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grand Park in Westfield.