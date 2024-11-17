Here’s what Chuck Pagano thinks about Colts’ Richardson starting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts switched back to Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback this week.

Richardson was benched for two games, with Joe Flacco replacing him. The Colts went 0-2 in those games, with Flacco turning the ball over four times in the second loss.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano agrees with Shane Steichen’s decision to go back to Richardson.

“It’s definitely the right decision,” Pagano said. “We have to find out, this is the future supposedly of our franchise, right?”

The Colts invested a lot into Richardson, taking him with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pagano think the Colts need to play Richardson to see what they have in him.

“The guy can play,” Pagano said. “We need to figure out, one way or another is this guy really the future of this franchise, which we all think he is. Or at the end of the year, maybe it’s not, who knows. We need to find out though.”

Richardson has also had some highlights plays in his short career as well.

“He’s had flashes, right,” Pagano said. “We’ve seen some really, really good stuff. His ability to run the ball, his ability to extend plays, to the 65 yard bomb he threw.”

This will only be Richardson’s 11th start in the NFL. In 2024, he has thrown for 958 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has completed 44.4% of his passes.

The Colts (4-6) head into Sunday on a three game losing streak. They’ll look to end that against the Jets in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

