Colts rookies experience Fast Friday at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many Indianapolis Colts rookies experienced Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

The players stopped by Fast Friday to check out Indy 500 practice.

“It’s a blessing to be out here,” said cornerback Jaylon Jones, who was picked by Indianapolis in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. “I’m grateful. And I just love seeing it.”

One of the rookies on the team who knows just how important the Indy 500 is to the state is Cathedral High School graduate Emil Ekiyor Jr., an offensive guard for the Colts.

“Definitely a cool experience,” said Ekiyor. “I’ve always kind of been around the 500. Took field trips here while I was in school growing up.”

Another Colts player from Central Indiana waved the green flag to start IndyCar practice on Friday. Warren Central High School graduate JuJu Brents went up to the starter’s stand to wave the green flag.