Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requests trade

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Taylor previously told media that he wanted a contract extension and intended to be a Colt for life. However, Taylor’s relationship with the Colts started souring after a back and forth between Taylor’s agent and Irsay on Twitter over NFL running backs wanting to get paid more.

Taylor and Irsay met for about an hour on Irsay’s bus in the Grand Park Sport Campus in Westfield, Indiana before Taylor publicly requested a trade.

Irsay stated that the 2023 season will impact contract negotiations and Taylor’s injuries have been taken into consideration when it comes to his contract.

Taylor was drafted by the Colts with the 41st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after rushing for over 6,000 yards and scoring 55 total touchdowns at the University of Wisconsin. Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards, scored 11 rushing touchdowns, and scored 1 receiving touchdown in his rookie year while splitting duties with former Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

The former Wisconsin Badger exploded in his sophomore year, running for a league-leading 1,811 yards, rushing for a league-leading 18 touchdowns, and catching 2 touchdowns. Taylor was unanimously named to the First-Team All-Pro team, and he was named to the Pro Bowl after receiving the most votes in fan Pro Bowl voting.

2023 was a down year for Taylor. He only rushed for 861 yards and scored 4 total touchdowns on the year, while missing three games with an ankle injury.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mullet contest crowns winner at...
Local News /
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible...
Sports /
Bronny James plays piano, dines...
Sports /
Triathlete champion prioritizing heart health...
Medical /
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to...
National News /
Ukraine’s top fencer granted place...
Sports /
Indiana Grown: E-Love’s Garden
Indiana News /
Dumpster fire causes downtown hotel...
Local News /