Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requests trade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Taylor previously told media that he wanted a contract extension and intended to be a Colt for life. However, Taylor’s relationship with the Colts started souring after a back and forth between Taylor’s agent and Irsay on Twitter over NFL running backs wanting to get paid more.

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player https://t.co/ZYvrLhxygG — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Taylor and Irsay met for about an hour on Irsay’s bus in the Grand Park Sport Campus in Westfield, Indiana before Taylor publicly requested a trade.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor just exited Jim Irsay’s bus at Grand Park. On the bus for a long time – around an hour. — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 29, 2023

Irsay stated that the 2023 season will impact contract negotiations and Taylor’s injuries have been taken into consideration when it comes to his contract.

Irsay continually brings up what will happen this year will impact the contract negotiations. @WISH_TV #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 29, 2023

Irsay did bring up Taylor’s injury as part of the consideration when it comes to his contract. @WISH_TV #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 29, 2023

Taylor was drafted by the Colts with the 41st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after rushing for over 6,000 yards and scoring 55 total touchdowns at the University of Wisconsin. Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards, scored 11 rushing touchdowns, and scored 1 receiving touchdown in his rookie year while splitting duties with former Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

The former Wisconsin Badger exploded in his sophomore year, running for a league-leading 1,811 yards, rushing for a league-leading 18 touchdowns, and catching 2 touchdowns. Taylor was unanimously named to the First-Team All-Pro team, and he was named to the Pro Bowl after receiving the most votes in fan Pro Bowl voting.

2023 was a down year for Taylor. He only rushed for 861 yards and scored 4 total touchdowns on the year, while missing three games with an ankle injury.