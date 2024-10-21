Colts running back scores first career NFL regular season TD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts found the endzone only once during their 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

But that one touchdown from the Colts offense was a memorable one for running back Tyler Goodson. His 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was his first career NFL regular season touchdown.

He had scored touchdowns in the NFL previously, but those happened during the preseason.

“For me it was a lot more exciting,” Goodson said. “A moment I’ve been waiting for and it’s just surreal for me to be in this position. And I just thank God for it.”

Goodson finished Sunday’s game with 14 carries for 51 yards along with that rushing touchdown. His 51-yards tied his season-high. Last week at the Titans, Goodson also had 51 rushing yards.

“Confidence definitely just keeps growing and growing for me,” Goodson said. “And I believe the sky’s the limit, not just for me in this locker room, but for everybody else too.”

Last year in the Colts’ regular season finale, Goodson was on the receiving end of a fourth-down incompletion against the Houston Texans. The incompletion meant the Colts suffered a turnover on downs, helping solidify a Texans win, which clinched Houston the AFC South title.

“It felt like the world was just crashing down on me,” Goodson said. “But in reality, I stayed to the ones that were closest to me. The ones that were closest to me showed me some love and kept my head straight. And we’re here today.”

Goodson, who played at the University of Iowa, may have also had a little extra motivation for Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins. That’s because former Iowa tight end Dallas Clark, who played for the Colts for nine seasons, was officially inducted into Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of the Dolphins’ game.

“It’s another reason why we had to have a good day,” Steichen said. “I went up to Dallas. Gave him a big hug right before the game, during pregame, and just congratulated him for all his hard work because he deserves it.”

The Colts (4-3) face the Texans (5-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT in Houston, Tex.