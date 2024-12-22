Colts score 38 straight points and hold off Titans for the victory

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 38 straight points, and beat the Titans, 38-30.

It was not a perfect start for the Colts by any means. They punted on their first drive, allowed a deep ball touchdown, and Anthony Richardson threw a touchdown in the first quarter.

But at the start of the second quarter, it all changed for the Colts.

They scored on five straight drives and totaled 38 straight points to build an big lead on the Titans.

The Titans put up a big comeback after that, trimming the lead from 31 points down to 8 with less than three minutes to go. However, their comeback came up short and the Colts hung on to win.

Jonathan Taylor had a massive day for the Colts. He had two explosive play touchdowns, scoring from 70 yards and 65 yards. He tacked on a one yard rushing touchdown as well for three total touchdowns on the day.

Taylor ended up with over 200 yards on the ground as well, with 29 rushes for 218 yards.

The Colts came into the game wanting to establish the run. Richardson threw just 11 passes, completing seven of them for 131 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The Colts ran the ball 50 times for 335 yards, a franchise record, and four touchdowns.

The Colts swept the Titans for the second straight season.

With the win, the Colts stay in the hunt for the playoffs. They still need some help, but their season is still alive.

This story will be updated.