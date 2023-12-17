Colts scout team stars become big names in Steelers win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: D.J. Montgomery #2 of the Indianapolis Colts runs past Patrick Peterson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers while scoring a receiving touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts win over the Pittsburgh Steelers rested on the shoulders of playmakers you probably never heard of.

Three days after being activated off the practice squad, receiver DJ Montgomery caught his first NFL touchdown, which was some redemption after dropping one the previous drive.

“Even with the drop, I didn’t lose any confidence,” Montgomery said. “I know I can make that play. Honestly, I caught it, turned over, and I lost it going up. I didn’t lose any confidence at all. I just knew I wanted it back. It would’ve hurt me going home knowing I left it out there.”

“I told him, ‘Dude, we’re coming right back to you. That doesn’t change anything for me,’” quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “Man, I’m just so happy for him, getting in the end zone, scoring, that’s awesome. Seriously.”

“It’s awesome to see,” head coach Shane Steichen said. “He’s been working his tail off. In the scout team, when he was on scout team all year, he was making plays and plays and plays, and it’s like, ‘We got to get this guy up on the active roster.’”

Montgomery wasn’t the only one to make a name for himself. Running backs Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon had the best games of their careers. Sermon and Goodson combined for 157 of the Colts 170 yards on the ground.

“We knew it was coming,” Sermon said. “One thing about the league, you just have to be ready. You never know when your number’s going to be called. I feel like me and Tyler, we did a great job each and every day, even when we weren’t going out there playing, we made sure we’re ready. It was on full display today.”

“Shoot, I’m still dreaming,” Goodson said. “It was real big for me. I love this game with a passion, so I try to do everything I can to put myself in the position just to be successful and try to contribute to a team win.”

“They were huge. I’m happy for all of them, man,” Minshew said. “Getting an opportunity in this league is not an easy thing and they made the most of it today. Helped us win. I don’t think we’d win without them.”

Remember those names. It might not be the last time you hear them.

