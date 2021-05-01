Colts select Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo in 2nd round of NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts kept their second-round pick Friday night and chose a Vanderbilt defensive end.
Dayo Odeyingbo, 21, had 44 career games with 29 starts for the Commodores.
News 8’s Charlie Clifford has learned Odeyingbo tore his Achilles tendon in January, which makes him questionable for Week 1 NFL action.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Ranchview High School in Irving, Texas. His parents, Gary and Betty Odeyingbo, are natives of Nigeria.
His brother, Dare Odeyingbo, also played at Vanderbilt.