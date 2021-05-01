Indianapolis Colts

Colts select Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo in 2nd round of NFL draft

Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrates after making a sack against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts kept their second-round pick Friday night and chose a Vanderbilt defensive end.

Dayo Odeyingbo, 21, had 44 career games with 29 starts for the Commodores.

News 8’s Charlie Clifford has learned Odeyingbo tore his Achilles tendon in January, which makes him questionable for Week 1 NFL action.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Ranchview High School in Irving, Texas. His parents, Gary and Betty Odeyingbo, are natives of Nigeria.

His brother, Dare Odeyingbo, also played at Vanderbilt.