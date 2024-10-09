Colts sense of urgency is there with another divisional matchup

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 6: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are heading into a matchup with another divisional opponent, their third in the first six games of the season.

So far, they are 0-2 in those games, losing the season opener to the Texans and last week on the road against the Jaguars.

The Colts have fallen into a hole, with the Texans already 2-0 in divisional games and 4-1 on the season.

Now, they’ll travel to Nashville to play the Titans, looking for their first win in the division so far this season.

“Again, I got so much confidence in the guys in that locker room going forward,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “And the division games are a little bigger, right. It’s just what it is. It’s the NFL, you know, you want to win championships, you got to win division games. And going on the road, having another division opponent, their urgency is there. You can feel from the guys, like I said, the meetings were great this morning, looking forward to the walkthrough, looking forward to practice.”

Steichen said that there’s urgency every week and that this is the time of the season that he wants to start hitting a stride.

“As the season gets going, you got to start hitting your stride, really, October going into November and December so you can get hot there,” Steichen said.

The Titans have not played any divisional games yet this season. They are coming off their bye week, and are dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback Will Levis.

Levis suffered a shoulder injury in their Week 4 game against the Dolphins and exited the game. He is listed as questionable for the game on Sunday.

If Levis is not healthy, Mason Rudolph is the Titans’ backup quarterback.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

