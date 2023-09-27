Colts’ Shane Steichen gives significant update on Anthony Richardson’s injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen spoke on Wednesday and gave a major injury update on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and All-Pro center Ryan Kelly.

Both players missed the overtime win against the Ravens on Sunday after leaving early in the Week 2 win over Houston.

“With Anthony [Richardson] and Ryan Kelly, they are both in the [concussion] protocol still but they’re expected to practice today,” Steichen told the media.

He then confirmed that Richardson would take all of the starting reps with the first-team offense in practice.

With this positive update from Steichen, all signs point to Richardson starting against the Rams on Sunday, provided that he can pass the concussion protocol.

Last week, the fourth overall pick was unable to participate in practice in any capacity, so practicing this early in the week is a great sign for his status on Sunday.

Injuries aside, the win on Sunday put the Colts alone atop the AFC South standings, albeit early in the season. Steichen told Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Credit to those players, to go out there and put it on the line… credit to them and to all the position coaches and coordinators getting those guys ready to go,” Steichen said of the early season success. “It is early in the season, it’s a good start but there is a lot of work to be done.”

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

