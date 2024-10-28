Colts’ Shane Steichen leaves door open for quarterback change

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the end of the third quarter in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson pulled himself out of the game.

He only missed one play, which was a Joe Flacco handoff to Jonathan Taylor on third down. Richardson returned to the field for the next Colts drive.

After the game, he explained why he came out of the game.

“Tired, I ain’t going to lie,” Richardson said. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do that next play.”

On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that they had a conversation about Richardson pulling himself out in the quarterback room, which he said he would keep private.

“Obviously in those situations he knows on those types of deals, you can’t take yourself out,” Steichen said.

Steichen was asked on Monday if Richardson is going to be the starting quarterback on Sunday, to which he responded: “We are evaluating everything.”

He said that they will have some ongoing conversations in the next couple days. He specified that Richardson subbing himself out did not have an impact on the decision.

Steichen said that right now, today, Richardson is the starting quarterback. However, he reiterated that they are evaluating everything.

“Like I said, we’re evaluating everything,” Steichen said. “Not just the quarterback, everything. We all got to be better.”

The Colts play the Vikings in Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

