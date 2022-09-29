Indianapolis Colts

Colts’ Shaq Leonard noncommittal on return vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still noncommittal about his return to the playing field, even after four weeks of being a full participant in practice.

The veteran All-Pro had back surgery in the offseason to address a nerve issue that affected both his back and leg. Every week he has said there’s been improvement in his recovery, but he has yet to make his return to a game. Thursday, he said it’s not all about being healthy enough for practice, but working on something different each week to get back to full speed.

“Yes, I practiced full, but you gotta know in depth why am I practicing, why am I not playing,” Leonard said. “People gotta understand that first week, it was nothing but stiffness. Second week, okay now let me see how I can cover ground. Third week, let me see how I can tackle, can I tackle in space, can I move left and right, can I do thinks that I know I’m supposed to do.”

Leonard doubled down saying he’s not going to put the team in jeopardy if he’s not the strongest option to be in the lineup.

“If I’m ready to go, I’ll play,” Leonard said. “People know me. I went out there last year with one ankle. I love this game. I love this game with all my heart. I’ll do anything to play this game for 100 years, so there’s no such thing as me standing on the sideline just because of me. So if I feel like I can play at the ability I know I can play and help this team win, I’m going to be out there. But if I think that my ability is putting my team in trouble, I’m going to respect that Zaire (Franklin) is playing a whole lot faster. This defense will be better with me standing on the sideline. It’s just me having to look myself in the mirror, telling the coaches that, but I’m just going to do everything in my will to be on that field each and every week and when that time comes I’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

#Colts LB Shaquille Leonard says "we'll see" on whether he'll play Sunday vs. #Titans He says getting back in the lineup is a lot more complicated than just being able to practice. LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/6YS6dly1mX — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) September 29, 2022

Leonard was once again a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The Colts have ruled Leonard out the Friday before each of their first three games.

The Colts host the Titans Sunday at 1 p.m. for a chance at their first divisional win of the season.