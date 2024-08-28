Colts sign 11 players to their practice squad

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jason Bean (8) throws during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they signed 11 players to their practice squad.

Here is the list of the players they signed:

Austin Ajiake, LB

Liam Anderson, LB

Genard Avery, DE

Jason Bean, QB

Marcel Dabo, S

Evan Hull, RB

Chris Lammons, CB

D.J. Montgomery, WR

Jaylin Simpson, CB

Ameer Speed, CB

Laquon Treadwell, WR

Bean was impressive in the preseason. He threw for 197 yards, completing 15 of his 19 passes, as well as one touchdown and one interception. He also added 53 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

“I thought he was a better thrower than people were giving him credit for,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Then I thought what we do offensively was a really good fit for him. He’s still got work to do. He knows it, but excited to continue to work with him and watch him develop.”

Hull was competing with Tyler Goodson for the third and final running back spot on the roster. He’ll be back with the Colts on the practice squad. Hull played in the Colts season opener last season against the Jaguars, where he suffered a season ending meniscus injury.

Simpson was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was one of three 2024 Colts draft picks to be cut from the Colts roster on Tuesday. Micah Abraham (6th round) has yet to be signed by any team. Jonah Laulu (7th round) was claimed off waivers by the Raiders.

The Colts can sign up to six more players to their practice squad.

The Colts also made another transaction on Wednesday, claiming Samuel Womack III off waivers and waived cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.

The Colts kick off their regular season against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 8. The Colts lost to the Texans in Week 18 of last season, keeping them out of the playoffs.