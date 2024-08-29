Colts sign five more players to their practice squad

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Titus Leo (91) in action during an NFL pre-season football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo defeated the Colts 23-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts announced signings of five more players to their practice squad on Thursday.

The players include:

Spencer Shrader, K

McTelvin Agim, DT

Titus Leo, DE

Sean McKeon, TE

Atonio Mafi, OG

Shrader participated in the Colts offseason program and training camp this year. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. He kicked at Notre Dame in 2023 after transferring from USF.

Agim was with the Colts in 2023, where he appeared in one game. He has also played with the Broncos and the Texans.

Leo participated in the Colts offseason program and training camp this year. He was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 draft by the Colts. He spent last season on the Injured Reserved list.

McKeon participated in the Lions offseason program and training camp this year. He played four season with the Cowboys, catching six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Mafi participated in the Patriots offseason program and training camp this year. He started five games for the Patriots last season and played in all 17. He was a fifth round pick in the 2023 draft by the Patriots.

The Colts are now up to 16 players on their practice squad after signing 11 yesterday. Rookie cornerback Micah Abraham, who the Colts drafted in the sixth round in 2024, has yet to be signed by the Colts or by any other team.

The Colts kick off their 2024 season at home against the Texans on September 8.