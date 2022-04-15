Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore #9 of the Carolina Panthers catches a pass before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to WISH-TV Colts analyst Zak Keefer.

Done deal, source said: five-time Pro Bowl corner Stephen Gilmore to the Colts. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 15, 2022

Gilmore, 31, started the 2021 season with the New England Patriots. At the end of August, he was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list because of a torn quad he suffered the previous season.

The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in October in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played eight games for Carolina, but missed their last two games due to a groin strain.

Gilmore played college football for South Carolina and was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the tenth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. After spending five years as the Bills’ starting cornerback, Gilmore signed a five-year deal with the Patriots in 2017.

Gilmore has appeared in 132 games, compiling 27 interceptions, two touchdowns, and 427 combined tackles. He won Super Bowl LII with the Patriots in 2018 and was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.