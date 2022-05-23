Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 26: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to a two-year deal, according to WISH-TV Colts analyst Zak Keefer.

Foles, 33, spent the past two seasons as a Chicago Bear where he played in a total of 10 games. Alongside starter Matt Ryan, the veteran quarterback adds insurance to the Colts’ quarterback room. Foles will now make Indianapolis his 6th home in his 10 years in the league. Despite only playing in one game last season, his addition adds postseason pedigree to the Colts locker room.

Foles started his college football career at Michigan State in 2007 before transferring to the University of Arizona, where he played from 2009-2011. He was then selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 88th overall pick.

After short stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, Foles returned to the Eagles where he backed former Colts QB Carson Wentz, eventually leading the franchise to their only Super Bowl win.

