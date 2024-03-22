Colts sign free agent QB Joe Flacco

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Friday signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Colts did not disclose the contract details, but NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on March 13 that it would be a 1-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed.

Flacco has played in 188 career games (185 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2023), New York Jets (2020-22), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Denver Broncos (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-2018).

He has thrown for 43,936 yards in his career, with 245 touchdowns and 155 interceptions for an 84.2 passer rating.

Flacco has made 16 postseason appearances, throwing for 3,530 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for an 87.9 passer rating. He won the 2013 Super Bowl as a member of the Baltimore Ravens and was named Super Bowl MVP.

He spent most of the 2023 season with the Cleveland Browns.

On Nov. 20, Flacco was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was named the starter for week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams after backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion.

Flacco led the Browns to the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, only to fall to the Houston Texans 45-14. He was later named NFL Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press, becoming the oldest player to win the award since Jim Martin won in 1963.