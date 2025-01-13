Colts sign linebacker, Lawrence Central grad to extension

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone (59) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts signed linebacker Cameron McGrone to a one-year contract extension on Monday.

McGrone has been with the Colts for three seasons and has played in 22 games. He has 11 total tackles in those three seasons playing primarily special teams.

He was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round in 2021.

McGrone is an Indianapolis native and is a graduate of Lawrence Central High School. He went to college at Michigan, where he was teammates with Colts defensive end Kwity Paye.

