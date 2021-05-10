Indianapolis Colts

Colts signing LT Eric Fisher

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes to the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Kansas City beats Buffalo 26 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are adding another new face to the roster.

WISH-TV Insider Zak Keefer says the blue and white are signing free agent Eric Fisher, a left tackle.

Colts have a new left tackle: Eric Fisher is signing with Indy after visiting last week, as @AdamSchefter reported.



The former No. 1 overall pick will join an offensive line that includes Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 10, 2021

The addition of the former Kansas City Chief is to help solidify the offensive line following Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says his contact is a 1-year deal worth $9.4 million.

Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher is signing a one-year, $9.4 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. The former No. 1 overall pick now will be Carson Wentz’s blindside protector. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2021

Fisher, along with Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith, will help protect newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.