Indianapolis Colts

Colts signing LT Eric Fisher

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes to the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Kansas City beats Buffalo 26 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are adding another new face to the roster.

WISH-TV Insider Zak Keefer says the blue and white are signing free agent Eric Fisher, a left tackle.

The addition of the former Kansas City Chief is to help solidify the offensive line following Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says his contact is a 1-year deal worth $9.4 million.

Fisher, along with Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith, will help protect newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Symphony on the Prairie concert series announces dates, 50% capacity

Local /

There is no link between the Covid-19 vaccines and infertility. Here’s why.

Vaccine Central /

More than 40 attorneys general urge Facebook to stop plans for an Instagram for kids

Business /

McFarling Monday: Meet the Owner of L.A. Café and hear about their partnership with McFarling Foods

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.