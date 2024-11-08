Lucas Oil Stadium roof repaired for Sunday Colts game

News 8's Angela Moryan wrote in post at 10:48 a.m. Oct. 20, 2024, "Current situation at Lucas Oil Stadium. The east half of the roof won’t open so they will be closing the whole thing for the game against Miami this afternoon. Window remains open for now." (WISH Photo/Angela Moryan)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The roof at Lucas Oil Stadium is fixed.

A spokesperson for the Capital Improvement Board, the agency that operates the stadium, on Friday told News 8 that the equipment that opens and closes the stadium roof is working again.

A malfunction about 30 minutes before the Oct. 20 Colts win over the Miami Dolphins 16-10 left a view to the sky from the half-opened roof. Colts team owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “ROOF CLOSED ‘due to operational issues.’ Very disappointing. Apologies to our fans. Window open.”

News 8 later learned an “issue with communications software” was the culprit.

The kickoff for the Colts game against the Buffalo Bills is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, Irsay posted Friday afternoon on the X platform, “The ROOF—is now cooperating. The weather—not so much.”

Storm Track 8 on Friday reported rain will begin on Saturday and continue into Sunday morning.