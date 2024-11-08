Lucas Oil Stadium roof repaired for Sunday Colts game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The roof at Lucas Oil Stadium is fixed.
A spokesperson for the Capital Improvement Board, the agency that operates the stadium, on Friday told News 8 that the equipment that opens and closes the stadium roof is working again.
A malfunction about 30 minutes before the Oct. 20 Colts win over the Miami Dolphins 16-10 left a view to the sky from the half-opened roof. Colts team owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “ROOF CLOSED ‘due to operational issues.’ Very disappointing. Apologies to our fans. Window open.”
News 8 later learned an “issue with communications software” was the culprit.
The kickoff for the Colts game against the Buffalo Bills is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday afternoon, Irsay posted Friday afternoon on the X platform, “The ROOF—is now cooperating. The weather—not so much.”
Storm Track 8 on Friday reported rain will begin on Saturday and continue into Sunday morning.