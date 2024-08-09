Colts starters to play in first preseason game

Anthony Richardson warms up before the first day of Colts training camp. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Colts starters will be getting some playing time on Sunday in their preseason opener.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said after practice on Friday that the starters will play for a series or two to start the game against the Broncos, including Anthony Richardson.

He also said that there might be one or two starters that won’t play, but he did not say who that would be.

As for what he expects from the first team offense when they are in the game, he said good communication and no mental errors.

“Just execution at a high level,” Steichen said. “Go out there, have a good first drive. That’s the plan.”

This will be the first game that Richardson has played since October 8 last season against the Titans. Steichen is really excited for Richardson, and he’s excited too.

“To get him back out there with the guys on Sunday is going to be awesome,” Steichen said.

“It’s a blessing,” Richardson said. “I’m thankful that coach Steichen is letting me play this game. I get to go out there and make a few plays.”

Richardson said he just wants to prove to himself that the hard work he put in to recover from his injury and train in the offseason is paying off, and that he just wants to go out and enjoy playing football.

He hasn’t taken any hits since the injury, but he said he isn’t nervous about it and that there are no mental hurdles for him to get over either.

While Richardson loves playing against the Colts defense and thinks they make him a lot better, he thinks it’s time for a new opponent.

“I’ve been waiting on that because our defense gives me headaches sometimes,” Richardson said.

The first preseason game against the Broncos is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.