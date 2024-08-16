Colts starters will not play in preseason game vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws downfield during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Broncos defeated the Colts 34-30. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen said after practice on Thursday that the Colts starters will not play in the preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday.

He said that they got the bulk of their work in during the two days of joint practice with the Cardinals at Grand Park.

Joe Flacco will also not play against the Cardinals.

Despite not playing in the game, Anthony Richardson said that he can still learn from just watching the game.

“Just being a leader, rooting for the guys, and making sure I’m tuned in,” Richardson said.

Steichen said he had not made a decision yet in terms of playing the starters in the final preseason game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

However, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on 107.5 The Fan before practice on Wednesday that the starters will probably play at least a half of the game against the Bengals.

The Colts starters played for the first two drives of the first preseason game against the Broncos.

The offense mustered just one first down, and both drives ended in punts.

The starting defense forced a punt in the first drive, and Kenny Moore II picked off Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the second drive of the game.

The Colts take on the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium for their second preseason game.