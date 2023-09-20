Colts’ Steichen gives update on quarterback Anthony Richardson’s injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen spoke on Wednesday and gave an injury update on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

On Sunday, the Colts beat the Texans 31-20, but Richardson left the game in the second quarter after self-reporting concussion-like symptoms.

He was taken to the locker room and quickly ruled out.

Richardson suffered the concussion at the end of his second touchdown run of the first quarter, where he was hit hard crossing the goal line by Houston safety M.J. Stewart.

Steichen spoke about both Richardson and starting center Ryan Kelly, who also left the game with a concussion.

“Both are in [concussion] protocol. They won’t practice today but they are progressing well,” Steichen said. “Concussions are a serious thing with the NFL… so I am going to rely on the doctors for that stuff.”

Coach Steichen was encouraged by what backup quarterback Gardner Minshew showed in the game on Sunday.

Minshew completed 19 of his 23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, while also leading the offense down the field for a Zack Moss rushing touchdown on Minshew’s first drive.

“Credit to him. What he does week in and week out to get prepared for games and to do what he did in that game to come off the bench and have the success he had, it shows how prepared he is,” Steichen said.

Injuries aside, the win on Sunday was Steichen’s first as an NFL head coach, but he told Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that that one win is not enough.

“It gives you momentum getting the first one, but you’ve got to continue to stay on the details and not think ‘oh, we won, here we go,’” Steichen said. “We’ve got to stay on it every single day because it’s a long season. It’s one game and we’ve got to get ready for Baltimore.”

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Colts will take the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for their game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

