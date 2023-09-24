Colts stun Baltimore in overtime, winning 22-19

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You have to go back to the Peyton Manning era before you find a Colts victory over the Ravens.

Until now.

For the first time in 14 years, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-19, winning on a 54-yard field goal in overtime.

The Colts advance to 2-1 on the year, sitting alone atop the AFC South standings.

Meanwhile, Baltimore falls to 2-1.

The Ravens came out of the gate firing on all cylinders in the first quarter, forcing a 3-and-out on defense and then marching the length of the field for a Lamar Jackson rushing touchdown.

After two more Colts punts, the offense finally got going with a 9-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Garnder Minshew 17-yard touchdown pass to Zack Moss.

That tied the game at 7.

Then, the Colts’ defense went to work, as Taven Bryan strip-sacked Lamar Jackson the next play, and Kwity Paye jumped on the ball to set up an Indianapolis field goal, taking a 10-7 lead into halftime.

To start the second half, the Colts’ defense forced the stop, and the offense kicked a field goal to increase the lead to 13-7.

Lamar Jackson led another long drive, taking a 14-13 lead after the former league MVP took a 10-yard run into the end zone.

Field goal drives from each team kept the Ravens up by a point, and a pair of punts gave the Colts the ball at the 2 yard line with 2:14 left in the game.

Three plays later, the Ravens defense forced a safety to increase the lead to 19-16.

The Colts’ defense forced a masterful 3-and-out, only allowing 22 seconds to bleed from the clock.

Cue a 6-play drive that set up a Matt Gay 53-yard game-tying field goal with 57 seconds left.

Now tied at 19, the Ravens marched near midfield, setting up a 61-yard game-winner for Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker.

But he missed it, sending the game into overtime.

In OT, the Colts got the ball first but each team forced a 3-and-out, then two straight turnovers on downs gave Indianapolis the ball near midfield with 3:21 left in overtime.

Cue a 5-play, 18-yard drive and Matt Gay was set up with a 53-yard field goal chance.

A chance to make history as the only player ever to hit four 50-yard field goals in a single game.

More importantly, a chance to steal the game for the Colts.

He buried it, and the Colts won 22-19.

“The resiliency that our guys showed through the whole five quarters of the football game to find a way to win the game was huge,” Shane Steichen said in the postgame press conference. “It was a great team win.”

“I was in a pretty good grove… in that blackout mode where I wasn’t really thinking too much,” Colts’ Kicker Matt Gay said. “I couldn’t tell you what happened. I don’t remember the snap, the hold… that’s a good sign when I’m not thinking about anything, I’m just back there kicking.”

Box Score

Garnder Minshew went 27/44 for 227 passing yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson went 22/31 for 202 passing yards, adding 14 carries for 101 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Zack Moss had 30 carries for 122 yards, adding 2 catches for 23 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Michael Pittman caught 9 passes for 77 yards, including a 34 yard catch in overtime.

Rookie WR Josh Downs added 8 receptions for 57 yards.

Colts Kicker Matt Gay was a perfect 5/5 on the day, with the NFL record 4 field goals from 50-plus yards.

Next Up

The Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Ravens head to Cleveland for an AFC North showdown with the Browns at 1 p.m. next Sunday as well.

