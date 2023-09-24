Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Colts stun Baltimore in overtime, winning 22-19

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You have to go back to the Peyton Manning era before you find a Colts victory over the Ravens.

Until now.

For the first time in 14 years, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-19, winning on a 54-yard field goal in overtime.

The Colts advance to 2-1 on the year, sitting alone atop the AFC South standings.

Meanwhile, Baltimore falls to 2-1.

The Ravens came out of the gate firing on all cylinders in the first quarter, forcing a 3-and-out on defense and then marching the length of the field for a Lamar Jackson rushing touchdown.

After two more Colts punts, the offense finally got going with a 9-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Garnder Minshew 17-yard touchdown pass to Zack Moss.

That tied the game at 7.

Then, the Colts’ defense went to work, as Taven Bryan strip-sacked Lamar Jackson the next play, and Kwity Paye jumped on the ball to set up an Indianapolis field goal, taking a 10-7 lead into halftime.

To start the second half, the Colts’ defense forced the stop, and the offense kicked a field goal to increase the lead to 13-7.

Lamar Jackson led another long drive, taking a 14-13 lead after the former league MVP took a 10-yard run into the end zone.

Field goal drives from each team kept the Ravens up by a point, and a pair of punts gave the Colts the ball at the 2 yard line with 2:14 left in the game.

Three plays later, the Ravens defense forced a safety to increase the lead to 19-16.

The Colts’ defense forced a masterful 3-and-out, only allowing 22 seconds to bleed from the clock.

Cue a 6-play drive that set up a Matt Gay 53-yard game-tying field goal with 57 seconds left.

Now tied at 19, the Ravens marched near midfield, setting up a 61-yard game-winner for Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker.

But he missed it, sending the game into overtime.

In OT, the Colts got the ball first but each team forced a 3-and-out, then two straight turnovers on downs gave Indianapolis the ball near midfield with 3:21 left in overtime.

Cue a 5-play, 18-yard drive and Matt Gay was set up with a 53-yard field goal chance.

A chance to make history as the only player ever to hit four 50-yard field goals in a single game.

More importantly, a chance to steal the game for the Colts.

He buried it, and the Colts won 22-19.

“The resiliency that our guys showed through the whole five quarters of the football game to find a way to win the game was huge,” Shane Steichen said in the postgame press conference. “It was a great team win.”

“I was in a pretty good grove… in that blackout mode where I wasn’t really thinking too much,” Colts’ Kicker Matt Gay said. “I couldn’t tell you what happened. I don’t remember the snap, the hold… that’s a good sign when I’m not thinking about anything, I’m just back there kicking.”

Box Score

Garnder Minshew went 27/44 for 227 passing yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson went 22/31 for 202 passing yards, adding 14 carries for 101 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Zack Moss had 30 carries for 122 yards, adding 2 catches for 23 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Michael Pittman caught 9 passes for 77 yards, including a 34 yard catch in overtime.

Rookie WR Josh Downs added 8 receptions for 57 yards.

Colts Kicker Matt Gay was a perfect 5/5 on the day, with the NFL record 4 field goals from 50-plus yards.

Next Up

The Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Ravens head to Cleveland for an AFC North showdown with the Browns at 1 p.m. next Sunday as well.

For more updates on the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Dolphins rout Broncos 70-20, scoring...
Sports /
Birthplace of the atomic bomb...
National News /
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for...
International News /
‘Expend4bles’ opens with epic flop...
Entertainment /
Migrants hoping to reach US...
International News /
A Ukrainian train is a...
International News /
Six young activists devote years...
International News /
The threat of wildfires is...
National News /