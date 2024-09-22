Colts supportive of Anthony Richardson through struggles

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) is pressured by Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled in the Colts first victory of the season, winning 21-16 against the Bears. He was missing open receivers, consistently over throwing them or missing the target.

He completed just 50% of his passes, making it the third straight week to start the season that he has not completed more than 50% of his passes.

He also threw two interceptions.

The first one was on third and goal. He tried to throw it into double coverage, and it got picked off by Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The other one came on an overthrow intended for Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman Jr. was open between two Bears defenders, but Richardson sailed it over his head and into the hands of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Despite the interception problems (six total on the season and at least one in each game), Richardson doesn’t think he’s pressing.

“Man, I’ve just got to settle down and just let the ball spin,” he said. “I’ve just got to give myself time and give myself some grace. I’m so hard on myself when I’m missing passes out there because it’s like, ‘Man, I don’t want to miss any passes.’”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is not concerned about Richardson’s struggles. The quarterback is still the youngest starting quarterback in the NFL, and he’s only started seven games in his short career.

“We’ve got to keep working through it,” Steichen said. “Again, I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him. We just have to keep getting the repetitions in practice and keep getting it going.”

Richardson’s teammates have the same mentality as Steichen.

“I’ve only been more impressed with him every single day he’s been here,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “The adversity he goes through, how hard he is on himself and how much he pours into this team, we pour it right back into him.”

Richardson appreciates the support his teammates have for him in his ups and downs. He said that when he’s missing throws, his teammates tell him to just get the next one and don’t worry about it.

With the support from his teammates, he doesn’t stay down on himself.

“He’s a young player, but he’s super positive on the sidelines,” Steichen said. “I mean, every time we have a bad series, he’s like, ‘We’re good, we’ll get it on the next drive.’ And you need that at the quarterback position for sure.”

Richardson and the Colts get back on the field on Sunday, September 29 against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m.

