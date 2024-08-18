Colts take down Cardinals in second preseason game

Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) beats Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts beat the Cardinals 21-13 in their second preseason game. The Colts are now 1-1 in preseason games.

The Colts did not play their starters in the game, except for a couple in the defensive secondary.

Tyler Goodson scored his second touchdown of the preseason to start the scoring for the Colts. He had six carries for 35 yards.

The Colts leading passer was Jason Bean, who completed seven of his nine passes for 94 yards and one interception. He had a rushing touchdown as well.

The Colts leading receiver was Laquon Treadwell, who had seven catches for 72 yards.

The Colts will have a joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati on Tuesday. They close their preseason schedule on Thursday against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.