Colts take down Titans in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WISH) — The Colts can play their victory music in the Music City, beating the Titans 20-17.

Michael Pittman Jr. made an excellent contested catch in the end zone to give the Colts the lead in the fourth quarter, a lead the Colts would keep for the rest of the game.

Joe Flacco started for the Cots at quarterback in place of Anthony Richardson, who was not active for the game as he continues to recover from an oblique injury.

Flacco threw for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Tyler Goodson led the Colts on the ground with 51 yards.

Josh Downs paced the Colts in receiving, with seven catches for 66 yards. Pittman Jr. had three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

This is the Colts first win in the AFC South this season. Their record in the division is now 1-2.

The win brings the Colts overall record to 3-3 on the season.

The Colts will return home to play the Dolphins on Sunday, October 20 at 1 p.m.

