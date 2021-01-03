Colts defeat Jaguars 28-14; switch to WISH-TV for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 03: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, clinching a spot in the playoffs.

PREVIOUS:

The Indianapolis Colts lead the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7 at halftime of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL’s regular season is set to end on Sunday.

However, if the Colts want to extend their season and play in the postseason, they’ll need to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis can get into the playoffs with a win over Jacksonville following the Buffalo Bills win against the Miami Dolphins.

