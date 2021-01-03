Colts defeat Jaguars 28-14; switch to WISH-TV for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, clinching a spot in the playoffs.
Switch to WISH-TV now for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show, with live podium interviews and analysis.
PREVIOUS:
The Indianapolis Colts lead the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7 at halftime of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The NFL’s regular season is set to end on Sunday.
However, if the Colts want to extend their season and play in the postseason, they’ll need to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Indianapolis can get into the playoffs with a win over Jacksonville following the Buffalo Bills win against the Miami Dolphins.
Switch to WISH-TV immediately following the game for the Real Mechanical postgame show.