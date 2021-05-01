Indianapolis Colts

Colts take TE Kylen Granson in 4th round of NFL draft

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: SMU Mustangs tight end Kylen Granson (#83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on September 26, 2020, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts added another weapon for new quarterback Carson Wentz Saturday, taking tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round and safety Shawn Davis in the fifth round.

Granson caught 78 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons at Southern Methodist University. He started his college career at Rice before transferring to SMU.

Kylen Granson winding up a 4th RD pick is the result of a big gamble:



Granson left Rice (only FBS offer) after soph. season & prepared to go to Austin Community College.



His former Rice coach phoned up SMU, the Mustangs gave him a walk-on spot & the rest is history. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/P7IC10DIoY — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) May 1, 2021

The Austin, Texas, native was an All-AAC first team selection in 2020 after being named to the second team in 2019. His 14 receiving touchdowns are the most by a tight end in program history.

The Colts currently own two more picks, one in each of the final two rounds.