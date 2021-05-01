Indianapolis Colts

Colts take TE Kylen Granson in 4th round of NFL draft

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: SMU Mustangs tight end Kylen Granson (#83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on September 26, 2020, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts added another weapon for new quarterback Carson Wentz Saturday, taking tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round and safety Shawn Davis in the fifth round.

Granson caught 78 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons at Southern Methodist University. He started his college career at Rice before transferring to SMU.

The Austin, Texas, native was an All-AAC first team selection in 2020 after being named to the second team in 2019. His 14 receiving touchdowns are the most by a tight end in program history.

The Colts currently own two more picks, one in each of the final two rounds.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Coronavirus /

North Manchester man killed in single-car crash

Indiana News /

SpaceX splashdown: Four astronauts to return from record-breaking mission

News /

Pet Pals TV: Kitten season

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.