Indianapolis Colts

Colts, Texans honor injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin with pregame prayer

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts stand together in silence in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts came together with the Houston Texans after pregame warmups Sunday to pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The two teams met at the 50-yard line and prayed collectively for Hamlin’s full recovery.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old made a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before collapsing. He was resuscitated on the field before the game was permanently suspended.

Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday night on Instagram. He thanked the nation for its support and asked for continued prayer as he recovers.

Though still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Saturday, Hamlin’s neurological function has been deemed excellent, and he is breathing fully on his own while also able to speak.

The Colts honored Hamlin by outlining a “3” in red on the field markers. Players and coaches from both teams — including the Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday — also warmed up with “Love for Damar” shirts.