Indianapolis Colts

Colts Thomas, Moss honor former teammate Damar Hamlin during Sunday’s game

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts stand together in silence in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On a week that goes deeper than first downs and touchdowns, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans united as one before Sunday’s game. Both teams prayed for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who’s still recovering from Monday night’s scary cardiac arrest.

Colts safety Rodney Thomas II played high school football with Hamlin. He gave one of his closest friends something to smile about after picking off Texans quarterback Davis Mills at the end of the third quarter.

That was Thomas’s third interception in four games. But this was was extra special. Team crowded around the red-outlined 3 in honor of Hamlin.

“I just made a play. I just took the opportunity to honor my brother. That’s it,” Thomas said of the celebration.

When asked what he’ll say to Hamlin, he said, “Just tell him what’s up and just tell him I love him. Just tell him I love him and I always had him.”

Thomas isn’t the only Colt with a connection to Hamlin. Running back Zack Moss shared a sideline in Buffalo with Hamlin for a season and a half before getting traded to Indianapolis. Moss had a career day – first 100-plus yard game, first touchdown as a Colt and of the season. He did it all with a “3” written on his wristband.

“He was on my mind a lot, just all week really, but it’s great to see that he’s doing better,” Moss said. “This is a risky game. You never know when it could be your last play or take it off the field when it could be your last day on earth. So it was a lot of emotions just overall.”

“Any positive news for Damar, whether it be the people associated with him and also the progress that he’s been making. It’s unbelievable. So, for his two buddies to have a great day today, then obviously the progress that he’s making is very positive,” Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger said.

Sunday was proof that sports are so much more than a box score.