Colts tight end arrested on domestic battery charges

Latest: The NFL announced in a statement Saturday that Drew Ogletree has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List following this incident. While on the list, Ogletree may not practice or attend games.

UPDATE: The Hendricks County Sheriff and Avon Police departments provided an update at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree is being held without bond at the Hendricks County jail after being arrested on two felony counts of domestic battery, including moderate bodily injury.

The arrest comes after Avon Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 26. According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the officers found a woman crying “in pain” in a bedroom saying she couldn’t move. The woman told the officer that Ogletree had “body slammed her onto the ground.”

The woman was then taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

According to the affidavit, all of this happened while Ogletree’s young son was in the residence.

After arrest warrants were issued, Ogletree turned himself in to the Hendricks County Jail Friday afternoon at 3:42 p.m.

The original post can be read below.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested and charged with domestic battery in Avon, Indiana, on Friday.

According to Hendricks County jail records, Ogletree was arrested for “domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear.”

The Indianapolis Colts released the following statement in a news release late Friday night:

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Ogletree is in his second year in the NFL after the Colts drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio. The Dayton, Ohio native didn’t play his rookie year after a torn ACL in training camp sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Since getting on the field this season, Ogletree has caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest game came against the Los Angeles Rams, where he had 44 yards and a touchdown.