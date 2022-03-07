Indianapolis Colts

Colts tight end Jack Doyle announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jack Doyle announced his retirement from the National Football League on social media Monday afternoon.

Doyle just finished his ninth NFL season. He was set to enter the final year of his contract in Indianapolis.

Doyle, an Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School alum, told Colts General Manager Chris Ballard he needed a few weeks to make a decision on his future during their end-of-season meeting in early January. This decision was announced to the public on Tuesday.

Doyle recorded over 10 yards per catch this past season. During the season, he was one of the most sure-handed receivers on the team.

Through this past season, Doyle was one of the most sure-handed receivers on the team, upping his catch percentage to 72.5 for his career which only trails Austin Hooper (CLE) among tight ends dating back to 2013.

Doyle (295) ranks third all-time on the Colts tight end receptions list behind John Mackey (320) and record-holder Dallas Clark (427).

In 2021 Doyle also became the fifth tight end in franchise history to record 2,500 career receiving yards.

Doyle released the following statement: