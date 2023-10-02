Colts tight end Ogletree reacts to first career touchdown after injury struggles

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Drew Ogletree #85 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a career day for Colts tight end Drew Ogletree. He led the team with 48 receiving yards. More importantly, he scored the game-tying touchdown — the first in his young career.

“Aw, man, it means the world,” Ogletree said. “Something I’ve dreamt about as a little kid, growing up and scoring in the National Football League.”

What does Ogletree bring to the Colts offense?

“Everything,” quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “I’m pretty sure you saw it out there. Great blocker, great hands. He just does it all for us and brings the energy. I’m glad he’s out there when I’m out there.”

Ogletree’s NFL journey has been a tough one. His rookie season ended before it even began when he tore his ACL in during joint practice with the Detroit Lions during Training Camp last year.

Scoring his first ever career touchdown just 115 miles away from his home town of Dayton, Ohio, is a moment he’ll never forget.

“You know, two ACL tears, long recovery, I mean, it’s been a long journey but we’re here now so it’s all good,” Ogletree said. “I just wish I had my son, my brother, and my mom here, but luckily I had my girlfriend in the stands, so I had someone to be here rooting for me.”

His teammates were rooting for him, too.

“It was amazing, man. It was amazing,” linebacker Shaquille Leonard said. “Just seeing him, especially coming off the ACL, getting back into the game, then having a concussion getting back into it, and coming out and getting a touchdown. You’re excited for a guy like that.”

“He’s very competitive. He’s a guy that we all want to see go out there and be great,” cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “He has a very high ceiling and I’m pretty sure he’ll be an organizational guy in this league.”

Maybe even for the Indianapolis Colts.