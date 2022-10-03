Indianapolis Colts

Colts tight ends have career days in loss to Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Indianapolis Colts Tight End Mo Alie-Cox (81) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter of play during an NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 02, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts might have lost a pivotal game to their divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, but one bright spot was the production from all three Colts tight ends.

With 180 yards and two touchdowns, the Colts tight ends had their most productive day of the season. In fact, it was the best day for Colts tight ends since week 2 in Miami back in 2009.

“I thought our tight ends played awesome,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Mo (Alie-Cox), Jelani (Woods), Kylen (Granson), all three of those guys played really, really well for us, and I thought we had a good plan to try and utilize them in some different ways, and we did a very good job of that.”

“Coach Klayton (Adams) does a good job preparing us and putting us in the right spot to capitalize on opportunities, and I just feel like as a group we did that today,” Woods said.

It’s like a switch flipped for this Colts tight end room. The whole group had only 71 total yards the first two games combined. Now they’ve turned into the only position group having consistent success. Alie-Cox’s two touchdowns against the Titans are just another example of an actual positive change for the Colts offense.

“We’re incorporated more in the game plan. We’re using all three of us in spots that help us, in spots that play to our strengths and things like that,” Alie-Cox said. “Matt (Ryan)’s been looking for us a lot more. Against a defense like this, our spots get open a lot more.”

Both Alie-Cox and Gransen put up career numbers. Alie-Cox tied his single-game career best with two touchdowns, while Gransen had a single-game career high with 62 receiving yards. Even with all of that productivity, the Colts still couldn’t conquer the virus that is the Titans.

“(It’s) Very frustrating. Especially against a division opponent,” Alie-Cox said. “(We) had plenty of chances to win that game, but shoot, we have Denver coming up, so you just have to flush it down the drain and move on to the next opponent.”

The Colts tight ends rest and reset for a short week – next up, Thursday Night Football in Denver.