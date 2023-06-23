Colts to announce training camp schedule next week

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on Aug. 2, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts revealed on Friday that they will announce their training camp schedule next Tuesday.

The team plans to reveal the official team and fan schedules for 2023 Colts Training Camp.

The team’s training camp will once again be held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

“As in years past, this summer’s camp will feature the return of Colts City, special themed days, partner promotions and many activities for fans and the whole family,” according to a release from the Colts.