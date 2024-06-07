Colts to conduct joint practices with Cardinals, Bengals in August

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will have joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals during training camp in August at Westfield and at Cincinnati.

Practices with the Cardinals will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. That’s in advance of the teams’ preseason game at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets to practices in Westfield will be available in the summer.

The practice with the Bengals will begin at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 20 in Cincinnati in advance of the preseason finale at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Paycor Stadium.

The 2024 season will mark the sixth year — 2018-19, 2021-23 — in which the team will conduct training camp at Grand Park. The team says it conducted the 2020 training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, the city of Westfield and the Colts announced a 10-year partnership that named the 400-acre campus as the official host of the team’s training camp.

The Colts say the rest of the training camp schedule, including practice days and times, themed days and fan activities, will be announced at a later date.